NASA Probe’s Failure Linked to Clogged Propellant Lines

NASA’s water-hunting probe, Lunar Flashlight, failed to reach its destination due to clogged propellant lines, according to mission scientists. Celeste Smith and Nathan Cheek of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory revealed this finding at the 37th Annual Small Satellite Conference. The blockages in the propellant lines were caused by loose titanium particles that were dislodged during the spacecraft’s vibrations before and during launch. The issues with the thrusters, resulting from these blockages, ultimately led to the mission’s demise.

Despite the challenges faced by Lunar Flashlight, JPL and project collaborators at Georgia Tech did not give up on the probe immediately. NASA attempted to push the probe into a high Earth orbit instead of the intended near-rectilinear halo orbit. In this orbit, Lunar Flashlight would still observe the Moon through monthly flybys of the lunar South pole, while the propellant lines were being cleared of debris. However, the probe struggled to enter the high Earth orbit due to reduced thrust. NASA’s plan to increase pressure in the obstructed lines did not work, and Lunar Flashlight was unable to complete the necessary maneuvers to remain in the Earth-Moon system, resulting in the mission being declared over in May, less than six months after its launch.

Lunar Flashlight was equipped with a four-laser reflectometer and aimed to scan the Moon’s surface using lasers in the near-infrared wavelength. The goal was to detect water ice hidden in the Moon’s permanently shadowed regions. Water absorbs infrared wavelengths, allowing the probe to distinguish between water ice and lunar rocks or soil. The presence of water ice in these regions could potentially serve as a vital resource for future crewed missions to the Moon, providing drinking water, fuel, or even breathable oxygen.

Although Lunar Flashlight’s mission has come to an end, the search for water ice on the Moon continues, as it could play a significant role in future lunar exploration initiatives.