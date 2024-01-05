New Ideas for Future NASA Missions Unveiled by NIAC Program Winners

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently announced the winners of Phase 1 of the 2024 NIAC (NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts) program. The NIAC program funds early-stage technology concept studies for future consideration and potential commercialization.

NASA Associate Administrator Jim Free emphasizes the importance of innovative ideas and their impact on missions. He states that many of the daring missions undertaken by NASA begin as simple ideas, and the NIAC program has been instrumental in inspiring and developing these ideas.

In Phase 1, NASA is providing funding to 13 selected concepts from companies and institutions across the United States. Each idea will receive a maximum grant of $175,000.

Among the visionary ideas that could potentially transform future NASA missions are:

1. Mars Aerial and Ground Global Intelligent Explorer (MAGGIE): Ge-Cheng Zha Coflow Jet, LLC proposes a compact fixed-wing aircraft powered by solar energy. This aircraft, called MAGGIE, will fly in the Martian atmosphere with vertical take-off/landing capability.

2. A Revolutionary Approach to Interplanetary Space Travel: Studying Torpor in Animals for Space-health in Humans (STASH): Ryan Sprenger from Fauna Bio Inc. aims to study mammalian hibernation, specifically focusing on ‘torpor,’ which involves a deep reduction in metabolic rate. This research could help mitigate the physical and mental health risks of space travel.

3. Add-on to Large-Scale Water Mining Operations on Mars to Screen for Introduced and Alien Life: Steven Benner from the Foundation For Applied Molecular Evolution proposes the use of water mined on Mars to extract genetic polymers using an “agnostic life finding” (ALF) system. This project aims to search for introduced and potentially alien life on the planet.

4. Swarming Proxima Centauri: Coherent Picospacecraft Swarms Over Interstellar Distances: Thomas Eubanks from Space Initiatives Inc. suggests using a swarm of tiny probes propelled by laser light to travel to another star, Proxima Centauri. This innovative swarm holds the capability to send data back to Earth.

5. Sample Return from the Surface of Venus: Geoffrey Landis from NASA Glenn Research Center proposes a new approach to return samples from Venus. The project involves using high-temperature technology and solar aircraft for this challenging mission.

These are just a few of the exciting concepts that have received funding from NASA’s NIAC program. The program aims to encourage groundbreaking ideas and potentially revolutionize future NASA missions.