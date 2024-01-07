NASA and U.S. Space Force Collaborate on Optical Communications

NASA and the U.S. Space Force Space Development Agency (SDA) are working together to advance optical communications networks. While NASA focuses on ground-based systems, the SDA is working on space-to-space communications. Their collaboration will involve determining if the commercial terminals adopted by the SDA for satellite-to-satellite communications can effectively transmit data to Earth.

Traditionally, transmitting optical data to the ground has been challenging due to atmospheric turbulence. Predicting and modeling how the Earth’s atmosphere will distort signals is essential, and ground stations require adaptive optics to correct for turbulence. NASA’s Space Communications and Navigation program has been addressing these challenges since the successful Lunar Laser Communications Demonstration in 2013.

NASA’s progress in optical communications has been accelerating, with recent achievements such as the TeraByte InfraRed Delivery payload and the Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) experiment. DSOC successfully transmitted a high-definition cat video over a record-setting distance of 31 million kilometers. Additionally, NASA’s SCaN program is preparing for Artemis 2, the first crewed mission of the Orion spacecraft, which includes an onboard optical communications experiment.

While optical communications offer increased bandwidth and benefits for astronauts on the International Space Station, it is of utmost importance for missions beyond Earth orbit. The goal is to keep astronauts connected as they venture farther into space, with high-bandwidth uplink and downlink capabilities.

It is anticipated that future missions will rely on a combination of optical and RF (radio frequency) communications. NASA envisions optical ground stations that can support multiple missions with interchangeable backend electronics. They aim for these stations to operate autonomously, similar to how RF stations currently function. NASA encourages the commercial production of necessary optical technology to facilitate these advancements.

Summary

FAQ

What are optical communications?

Optical communications involve the use of laser light to transmit data, offering higher bandwidth and faster transmission speeds compared to traditional RF communications.

Why are optical communications important for space missions?

Optical communications are crucial for space missions as they provide increased bandwidth, allowing for faster communication and data transfer. This is particularly important as missions venture beyond Earth orbit and astronauts require reliable and high-speed connections.

What is the goal of NASA’s collaboration with the U.S. Space Force SDA?

The collaboration aims to advance optical communications networks and determine the feasibility of commercial terminals for transmitting data to Earth. NASA is focusing on ground-based systems, while the SDA is developing space-to-space communication capabilities.

