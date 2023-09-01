The Evolution of Digital Music Streaming: From CD Rips to Lossless Streaming

Over the years, the concept of streaming digital music files has evolved significantly. What started with illegally downloading low-bitrate MP3 files in the late 20th century has now become a mainstream form of music consumption. The introduction of internet-streaming services like Spotify, Qobuz, and Tidal has revolutionized the way we listen to music.

In the early days, streaming wasn’t exactly what it is today. Files needed to be downloaded and stored locally, either played out of a computer or transferred to a portable player. However, this marked the beginning of a steady march towards the streaming-dominated present.

One of the first subscription audio “streaming” services was Audible, the audio book service owned by Amazon, which started in 1995. Around that time, pocket-sized MP3 players like the Rio MP3 player became popular, replacing Audible’s proprietary player. People started experimenting with PC music libraries and players running Linux, controlled by handheld devices connected to stereo systems.

In the 1990s, downloading a CD’s worth of data was a slow process, and storing a large library of lossless tracks required expensive hard drive storage. However, as internet speeds improved and storage became cheaper, lossy compression became less necessary. In recent years, the availability of lossless and high-resolution streaming has further expanded the possibilities for digital music consumption.

Today, there are many software and hardware options available for avid streamers. Roon is a leading music-server software, but alternatives like Audirvana, BluOS, HEOS, JRiver, Volumio, and proprietary systems from server manufacturers also exist.

The Mytek Brooklyn Bridge II Roon Core is a self-contained music machine that offers a wide range of connectivity and listening options. It can serve as the core of a Roon-based system, managing the flow of music from internal and network-attached storage, as well as streaming services. The BBII also functions as a DAC with USB connectivity, a high-quality headphone output, and even a phono preamp.

While the BBII offers a powerful and flexible music experience, there are a few caveats. To fully utilize its functions, an internet connection and a subscription to Roon and streaming services like Qobuz and Tidal are required.

With the BBII, Roon integrates local files with streaming subscriptions for seamless search and playback. The system can be controlled from the front panel, but using Roon’s Remote app on a tablet, smartphone, or laptop provides a better user experience.

The evolution of digital music streaming has opened up a world of near-limitless musical exploration, providing access to an extensive library of music on-demand and in high fidelity.

