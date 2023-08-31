Leaked Files Reveal Possible Licensed Characters as Operators in MW2 and Warzone Season 6

The recent Season 5 Reloaded update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 has brought a plethora of new content, including weapons, modes, and challenges. However, dataminers have uncovered leaked files suggesting that several licensed characters may be introduced as Operators in Season 6.

Among the leaked characters are Skeletor from Masters of the Universe, Alucard from Hellsing, Spawn, and WW2 Captain Price. While these characters may not have a direct connection to the plot of MW2 and Warzone, their inclusion could bring an interesting mix of characters to the games.

Skeletor, a supervillain and primary antagonist from Masters of the Universe, is a notable addition. He is known for his iconic appearance and is the nemesis of the hero He-Man.

Alucard, from the Hellsing manga and anime series, is another surprising leaked character. He is a powerful agent of the Hellsing Organization and a formidable warrior.

Spawn, a fictional anti-hero created by Todd McFarlane, is also rumored to make an appearance as an Operator. Spawn is a Hellspawn sent to Earth to deliver evil souls to Hell.

Lastly, WW2 Captain Price, a familiar character to veteran Call of Duty players, may return with a fresh look. Captain Price is a British soldier who fought during World War II and has made multiple appearances throughout the Call of Duty franchise.

While these leaks have generated excitement among fans, it’s important to note that they have not been officially confirmed by the developers. However, collaborations with licensed characters and franchises have been a recurring theme in Call of Duty, adding a unique flavor to the game.

