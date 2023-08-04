MW2 Fans Disappointed with Battle Pass Changes in Season 5

Fans of MW2, the popular first-person shooter game, are expressing their disappointment with the Battle Pass changes introduced in Season 5. The major overhaul of the Battle Pass system has left many players feeling frustrated and dissatisfied.

Previously, the Battle Pass in MW2 allowed players to earn in-game rewards by progressing through levels and completing challenges. However, in Season 5, the system has been dramatically altered, leading to backlash from the community.

Many players have found the new Battle Pass to be significantly more challenging and time-consuming to progress through. The requirements for earning rewards have become more demanding, and the overall pace of progression has slowed down. This has led to frustration and a decline in interest among dedicated players.

In addition, the changes to the Battle Pass have also affected the way players can earn in-game currency. Previously, players could earn enough currency to purchase the next Battle Pass by reaching the maximum level. However, with the new changes, it is now much more difficult to accumulate enough currency, leading to a sense of unfairness among players.

While the developers of MW2, Infinity Ward, have not commented on the criticism directly, it is clear that many fans are unhappy with the changes. Some players have even decided to stop participating in the Battle Pass altogether, finding it no longer worth their time and effort.

Despite the disappointment, the passionate fanbase of MW2 continues to play the game and hope for improvements in future updates. It remains to be seen how Infinity Ward will respond to the feedback and whether any adjustments will be made to address the concerns raised by the community.