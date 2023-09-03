Wireless Navigation Underground Using Muons: A Breakthrough in GPS Technology

Researchers from the University of Tokyo have made a groundbreaking achievement by using muons, superfast subatomic particles, to navigate underground. This new technology has the potential for numerous applications including search and rescue missions, monitoring underwater volcanoes, and directing autonomous vehicles in subterranean and aquatic environments.

Global Positioning System (GPS), the widely used navigation tool, has limitations in areas where signals are weak or obstructed. GPS signals can be interfered with by natural and man-made obstacles, and they cannot penetrate buildings, rocks, or water. In contrast, muons have the unique ability to travel through various materials, including kilometers of rock, making them ideal for underground navigation.

Muometric wireless navigation system (MuWNS) utilizes muon-detecting reference stations aboveground to provide coordinates for a muon-detecting receiver underground. The synchronization of high-precision quartz clocks with the ground stations enables the determination of receiver coordinates. MuWNS has demonstrated higher accuracy compared to other technologies like radio frequency identification (RFID) and Zigbee, although its accuracy is still below the desired one-meter accuracy for practical navigation.

The research team is optimistic about improving the system by using chip-scale atomic clocks (CSAC), which offer superior accuracy compared to quartz clocks. However, the current cost of CSACs is prohibitive. The team anticipates that as the demand for CSACs in consumer devices increases, their cost will decrease, making them viable for use in MuWNS.

In the future, MuWNS could be used to navigate robots in underwater environments and guide autonomous vehicles underground. The miniaturization of electronic components brings the prospect of fitting the system into handheld devices, such as smartphones. This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize search and rescue operations in emergency situations like building or mine collapses.

This research, titled “First navigation with wireless muometric navigation system (MuWNS) in indoor and underground environments,” was published in the journal iScience.

Sources:

– University of Tokyo researchers (Hiroyuki K.M. Tanaka, Giuseppe Gallo, Jon Gluyas, Osamu Kamoshida, Domenico Lo Presti, Takashi Shimizu, Sara Steigerwald, Koji. Takano, Yucheng Yang, and Yusuke Yokota)

– “First navigation with wireless muometric navigation system (MuWNS) in indoor and underground environments,” iScience (DOI: 10.1016/j.isci.2023.107000)