Evo 2023 Reports of PlayStation 5 USB Ports Melting

Evo 2023, one of the biggest fighting game tournaments, has seen over 11,000 competitors participating in games like Street Fighter 6, Tekken 7, Mortal Kombat 11, Guilty Gear Strive, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3.

However, there have been multiple reports of PlayStation 5 USB ports melting and causing damage to attendees’ input devices. It appears that this issue is particularly prevalent with the back ports on the PlayStation 5.

The back of the PlayStation 5, where some USB ports are located, is where the console exhausts its heat. Plugging controllers into these USB ports near the exhaust system seems to be causing the melting at Evo 2023. Several attendees have experienced their plugs melting and emitting excessive heat.

Fortunately, the damage seems to be more to the PlayStation 5 than the peripherals. However, some participants have had to use tweezers and screwdrivers to remove their plugs from the consoles.

Some community members have suggested that the Xbox Series or PC would be better alternatives due to these issues. It is worth noting that PlayStation 5 units are designed to shut down once they reach dangerous heat levels, so there may be faulty units causing these problems.

Tournament organizers and attendees have taken to social media to share their experiences and warn others about the melting USB ports. Despite these reports, Evo 2023 continues with its massive array of fighting game competitions.