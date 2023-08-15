Unofficial 60fps Updates for PlayStation 5 Games including Crash Team Racing and Bloodborne

It is always gratifying to play enhanced versions of our favorite video games, whether they are official or unofficial updates. However, it appears that certain first-party publishers, like Sony, are hesitant to improve popular backward-compatible games from previous generations. On the other hand, Xbox leads the way in this aspect, offering an extensive collection of backward-compatible games with improved HDR and framerates.

Sony seems to be the focus of this issue. For instance, Bloodborne by FromSoftware, an iconic PlayStation classic that pushed the PS4 to its limits, still operates at 30fps on the PlayStation 5. This inconsistency is not observed in other Sony first-party titles such as God of War (2018) and The Last of Us Part II.

The reasons behind Sony’s inconsistent approach to new-gen updates remain speculative. However, we can rely on talented indie developers and modders to step in and provide the updates we desire. According to reports from Push Square, Crash Team Racing received a 60fps update from modder Illusion, who recognized the potential benefits of boosting the framerates for such a fast-paced kart racing game.

Thanks to the efforts of modders like Illusion and Lance McDonald, Crash Team Racing joins the ranks of other unofficial 60fps updates on PlayStation 5, including Bloodborne, Red Dead Redemption 2, and The Order: 1886. While we hope that Sony or Rockstar Games may release official updates for these games, it is uncertain whether this will happen as time has passed without any announcements.

Despite the lack of official support, the dedication and skills of developers and modders continue to provide players with enhanced gaming experiences. These unofficial updates showcase the commitment of gamers and the passion within the gaming community to improve and elevate our beloved games.