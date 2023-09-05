South Korea Promotes Data Utilisation for Medical Research

The Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) and the Korea Health Information Service (KHIS) have collaborated to connect researchers and hospitals as part of their initiative to promote data utilisation for medical research. The MOHW’s Medical Data Utilisation Project aims to establish data infrastructure in hospitals to unlock the potential of health data for research and improve healthcare services.

In a recent gathering, four research agreements were signed between pharmaceutical and medical device organisations and hospitals. These agreements include partnerships between Samjin Pharmaceutical and multiple hospitals, Hanmi Pharm Co. and hospitals, Whanin Pharmaceutical Co. and hospitals, and Human Deep Co. and Konyang University Hospital. The agreements focus on extending medical data access and specifying the areas of research where the data will be used.

The MOHW and KHIS have pledged to continue providing assistance to these research endeavours. Since the launch of the data utilisation project in February 2020, the MOHW has been working to connect digital health researchers with hospitals to gain access to medical data. This project also offers expert advice on data processing and the safe utilisation of data.

Medical data in South Korea is currently dispersed and locked within different institutions, with varying quality. This poses challenges for researchers in the digital health field who require comprehensive and reliable data for their studies. To address this, the MOHW has designated five institutions as centres for the safe utilisation of medical data. These centres have established physical, technical, and managerial security measures to ensure the safe utilisation of public medical and clinical data.

The agreements signed between pharmaceutical and medical device organisations and hospitals are expected to spur innovative research activities in the digital healthcare field. Eun Seong-ho, the director of the Bureau of Advanced Health Technology Policy at the MOHW, expressed the hope that these agreements would contribute to the health of patients, their families, and the public.

