Pod Digital Media Announces Live Podcast Activation during New York Fashion Week

Pod Digital Media (PDM), the first multicultural podcast agency network, is set to host a live podcast activation during New York Fashion Week, powered by ORBIT®. The activation will feature live conversations hosted by “Ask Ashley the Podcast” and promises to engage lifestyle socialites and cultural influencers with fresh perspectives and high-energy personalities.

The event, scheduled for September 7th, 2023, aims to provide a collective experience for attendees, with immersive interaction, a stunning New York City Skyline backdrop, and unforgettable encounters with culture creatives and trendsetters. The goal of this activation is to establish a personal connection between brands and the culturally relevant audience they cater to.

Gary Coichy, the Founder and CEO of Pod Digital Media, emphasizes the importance of creating experiential components to enhance the connection between brands and their target audience. As a network that focuses on delivering the multicultural audience at scale through various advertising formats, Pod Digital Media recognizes the significance of these interactions in building meaningful relationships.

The ORBIT® x Pod Digital Media activation will be held at a private location in Soho, NY. Pod Digital Media, headquartered in New York City, is the first multicultural podcast agency network and a certified minority-owned small business. PDM serves podcasters and influencers with multicultural audiences, connecting them with blue-chip advertisers for long-term, seasonal, and special investments. They employ a multifaceted approach, including ad placement, custom podcast series, live podcast activations, and experiential engagements, in order to deliver tangible results to brands.

Source: Pod Digital Media (PDM)