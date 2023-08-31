Viacom 18 Acquires TV and Digital Rights for Indian Cricket Team’s Home Matches

Viacom 18 has secured the media rights for the Indian cricket team’s home matches for the next five years. The deal, which amounts to ₹5963 crore, grants Viacom 18 exclusive rights to broadcast the matches on both television and digital platforms.

The agreement includes a payment of ₹3101 crore for digital rights, equivalent to ₹35.23 per match. For TV rights, Viacom 18 will pay ₹2862 crore, approximately ₹32.52 crore per match.

Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), congratulated Viacom 18 in a tweet, expressing excitement about the continued partnership. With this acquisition, Viacom 18 expands its presence in the cricket media industry, following successful collaborations with the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women’s Professional League T20 (wplt20). The goal is to further engage cricket fans and cultivate their passion for the sport.

With this deal, Viacom 18 joins a growing list of media companies vying for cricket broadcast rights in India. The popularity of the sport in the country has made it a lucrative market, attracting significant investments from various broadcasters.

Viacom 18’s acquisition of the media rights for the Indian cricket team’s home matches is expected to enhance the viewership experience through innovative and engaging content delivery. As cricket continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Indian fans, this partnership will provide them with access to high-quality coverage and memorable moments.

