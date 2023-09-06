Apple iPhone 15 Series to Debut in India, Boosting Revenue for Mukesh Ambani

Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 15 series is set to make its debut in India, and it’s expected to bring in big profits for India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani. The flagship Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are among the most advanced iPhones to date, and their launch is already generating buzz on social media platforms.

One of the key reasons why the Indian market is eagerly awaiting the iPhone 15 series is because it will be sold through the Apple Store in India. This is a significant milestone for the country, as Apple officially entered the Indian market with its own retail stores a few months ago.

The Apple Store in India is located in the Ambani-owned Reliance Jio World Drive mall in Mumbai, known as Apple BKC. According to the agreement between Apple and Mukesh Ambani’s mall, Apple is required to pay a 2% revenue share to Reliance Jio mall for the first three years, with the share increasing to 2.5% thereafter.

In terms of sales, Apple BKC has already proved to be a success. On its opening day, the store recorded sales worth over Rs 10 crore (approximately $1.3 million). In just a month, the store achieved sales of around Rs 25 crore (approximately $3.3 million). This means that Mukesh Ambani earned Rs 50 lakh (approximately $67,000) as a revenue share in addition to the Rs 42 lakh (approximately $56,000) rent.

With the launch of the iPhone 15 series, Apple BKC is expected to attract a large number of customers who want to experience the latest Apple products firsthand. New iPhone models often result in a significant boost in sales for Apple, and this time, it will also be mutually beneficial for Mukesh Ambani, further boosting his revenue.

It’s worth noting that Jio World Drive mall has granted exclusivity to Apple, preventing 22 competing brands like Amazon, Facebook, Google, LG, Microsoft, Sony, and others from occupying space or displaying advertisements in the mall’s exclusivity zone. This allows Apple to create a unique and immersive shopping experience for its customers in India.

Overall, the launch of the Apple iPhone 15 series in India is expected to be a game-changer for both Apple and Mukesh Ambani, further solidifying their positions in the Indian market.

