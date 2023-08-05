Magic: The Gathering Collaborations Bring New IPs to the Game

Magic: The Gathering, the popular collectible card game, recently celebrated its almost 30-year anniversary. To mark this milestone, Wizards of the Coast has announced new Universes Beyond collaborations, bringing iconic intellectual properties (IPs) into the game.

One of the collaborations announced is with Fallout, the post-apocalyptic RPG property from Bethesda Game Studios. In March 2024, a set of Commander Decks will be released, with each deck representing a faction from the wasteland, such as the Brotherhood of Steel or the Enclave.

Another exciting collaboration is with Assassin’s Creed, a franchise known for its rich library of heroes and historical settings. Fans can look forward to seeing Assassin’s Creed content in Magic: The Gathering.

In addition to the upcoming releases, the announcement also mentioned future collaborations. In 2025, Magic: The Gathering will feature cards based on the Final Fantasy franchise, encompassing all the games from the original 1987 Final Fantasy to the recently released Final Fantasy 16.

Wizards of the Coast has a history of successful collaborations with various brands and IPs. For instance, the game has seen the inclusion of cards inspired by the Jurassic World movie franchise. Furthermore, acclaimed Japanese horror manga artist Junji Ito has contributed cards in his unique and stark style. The Secret Lair series has introduced IPs such as Transformers, Warhammer 40,000, and Fortnite to the world of Magic: The Gathering.

In addition to the collaborations, Wizards of the Coast also announced a lineup of sets to be released in 2024. This includes a Modern Horizons set, a remastered collection of cards from the Ravnica setting (which first debuted in 2005), a Clue edition of Ravnica, and a new world called Bloomburrow, which offers a cute and cozy atmosphere.

With these exciting collaborations and new releases, Magic: The Gathering continues to evolve, attracting fans of various IPs and providing fresh and engaging content for its dedicated player base.