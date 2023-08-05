CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Magic: The Gathering Collaborations Bring New IPs to the Game

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 5, 2023
Magic: The Gathering Collaborations Bring New IPs to the Game

Magic: The Gathering, the popular collectible card game, recently celebrated its almost 30-year anniversary. To mark this milestone, Wizards of the Coast has announced new Universes Beyond collaborations, bringing iconic intellectual properties (IPs) into the game.

One of the collaborations announced is with Fallout, the post-apocalyptic RPG property from Bethesda Game Studios. In March 2024, a set of Commander Decks will be released, with each deck representing a faction from the wasteland, such as the Brotherhood of Steel or the Enclave.

Another exciting collaboration is with Assassin’s Creed, a franchise known for its rich library of heroes and historical settings. Fans can look forward to seeing Assassin’s Creed content in Magic: The Gathering.

In addition to the upcoming releases, the announcement also mentioned future collaborations. In 2025, Magic: The Gathering will feature cards based on the Final Fantasy franchise, encompassing all the games from the original 1987 Final Fantasy to the recently released Final Fantasy 16.

Wizards of the Coast has a history of successful collaborations with various brands and IPs. For instance, the game has seen the inclusion of cards inspired by the Jurassic World movie franchise. Furthermore, acclaimed Japanese horror manga artist Junji Ito has contributed cards in his unique and stark style. The Secret Lair series has introduced IPs such as Transformers, Warhammer 40,000, and Fortnite to the world of Magic: The Gathering.

In addition to the collaborations, Wizards of the Coast also announced a lineup of sets to be released in 2024. This includes a Modern Horizons set, a remastered collection of cards from the Ravnica setting (which first debuted in 2005), a Clue edition of Ravnica, and a new world called Bloomburrow, which offers a cute and cozy atmosphere.

With these exciting collaborations and new releases, Magic: The Gathering continues to evolve, attracting fans of various IPs and providing fresh and engaging content for its dedicated player base.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

The OnePlus Open: A New Kind of Foldable Smartphone

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

The Next Free Games on the Epic Games Store: Europa Universalis IV and Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Play Starfield on a Budget

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

Exploring the Role of Solid-State Batteries in Powering Electric Mobile Gas Leak Emergency Response Systems

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The King of Fighters 15: Duo Lon Confirmed as Final DLC Character for Season 2

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Upcoming Space Launches for the Week

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Anticipation Builds for Apple Watch Series 9

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments