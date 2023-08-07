Changes to MTG Ban Schedule Unveiled

In a recent announcement, Wizards of the Coast revealed their new approach to the MTG ban schedule. The change involves predetermined windows for banning and unbanning cards, providing greater transparency and allowing players to anticipate and adapt to adjustments. The first of these windows has just been announced, but it comes with a surprising twist—no cards were banned, but instead, two cards were unbanned in classic formats.

Starting from August 7th, 2023, Preordain will be unbanned in the Modern format. The card has been banned since 2011, and its reintroduction aims to reduce the size of the Modern banned list and offer more options to players. Preordain’s unbanning could increase the consistency of combo strategies and potentially rejuvenate the Blue-Red Murktide archetype.

In Legacy, Mind’s Desire will also be unbanned. This card was the fastest-ever ban in MTG history when it was released in 2003, but after two decades and significant changes in card design and power level, it is now considered relatively tame. The emergence of new card types and the proliferation of powerful free spells have made Mind’s Desire less of a threat, and its ban in Legacy appears unnecessary.

Interestingly, there were no other changes to the ban list in other formats. However, The One Ring, a powerful card from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set, has been causing concerns in multiple formats, including Alchemy, Commander, Historic, Legacy, Modern, and Vintage. Wizards acknowledged its impact and stated that it, along with other cards from the set, is being closely monitored. Depending on how the formats develop and whether they continue to be dominated by these cards, future bans may be anticipated.

While no further bans were announced this time, Wizards has left room for post-release windows, suggesting that more changes to the ban list could occur in the future. Players can look forward to the upcoming release of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, as it may bring new cards that have the potential to shake up the formats and lead to further adjustments.