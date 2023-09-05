MSI Launches Limited-Edition Laptop in Partnership with Mercedes-AMG

Taiwan-based laptop manufacturer, MSI, recently hosted an event at the Mercedes showroom in Mumbai to celebrate its collaboration with luxury carmaker, Mercedes-AMG. This event marked the unveiling of MSI’s limited-edition laptop, the Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A13V.

The laptop, which was first showcased at Computex 2023, aims to provide both a luxurious design and exceptional performance, particularly for gaming enthusiasts. Attendees at the event witnessed the reveal of the laptop, featuring its Selenite Grey color option and an exclusive package that includes a mouse, mouse pad, USB drive, pouch, collection of postcards, and a cable tie. These accessories have been carefully curated to enhance the overall luxurious experience associated with both MSI and Mercedes-AMG.

The limited-edition laptop is now available for pre-orders in India with a starting price of Rs 2,89,990. Interested buyers can find it on popular e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon, as well as select brand stores including MEGA IT Bengaluru, ICONS Mumbai, Next Compunet Delhi, Dotcom Chennai, and GGPL Ahmedabad.

In terms of specifications and features, the MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport edition boasts a chassis made from a magnesium-aluminum alloy and features the exclusive AMG Rhombuses pattern. It is equipped with the 13th gen Intel Core i9 processor, coupled with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPUs, promising extreme performance for gaming enthusiasts. Additionally, the laptop features a 16:10 4K OLED panel, offering vivid colors and excellent contrast for an immersive gaming experience.

This collaboration between MSI and Mercedes-AMG brings together the best of both worlds in terms of design, performance, and luxurious appeal. It caters to gaming aficionados and individuals who value high-performance laptops that reflect their lifestyle and taste.

