MSI Releases BIOS Updates to Fix Windows 11 Blue Screen of Death Errors

MSI has released BIOS updates to address the “unsupported processor” Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) errors that have been plaguing users of its Intel 700 and 600 Series motherboards. These errors started occurring after the latest Windows 11 update, and MSI has now identified and resolved the root cause of the issue.

The BIOS updates were initially released by MSI in preparation for Intel’s upcoming 14th Gen desktop CPUs, known as Raptor Lake-S Refresh. These updates were marked with a “support next-gen CPUs” note, but unfortunately introduced the BSOD problem.

The source of the problem was found to be related to the firmware setting of Intel Hybrid Architecture. As a result, the BSOD errors would only affect Intel’s 13th Gen Core i9 processors running the latest Windows 11 and Windows 10 updates.

In response, MSI has already issued fresh BIOS updates for a range of its Intel 700 and 600 Series motherboards, with plans to update more models in the coming week. The company aims to have BIOS updates available for all affected motherboards by the end of September.

“The new BIOS coming will include an update on the Intel CPU uCode which will prevent any more messages regarding the ‘UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR’ issues,” stated MSI. In the meantime, users who cannot wait for the BIOS update can install an older version as a temporary workaround.

Overall, MSI’s prompt action demonstrates its commitment to addressing issues faced by its users. The BIOS updates will ensure a smoother experience for users running the latest MSI and Intel components.

Sources:

– Tom Warren, The Verge.