MSI Releases BIOS Updates to Fix BSoD Issue on Windows Computers

MSI has recently released BIOS updates to address a known issue that triggers the Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) on Windows computers. The issue was found to only impact Intel 700 and 600 Series motherboards, with the root cause being traced back to a firmware setting of Intel Hybrid Architecture.

The BSoD bug specifically affects systems with Intel’s 13th Gen Core i9 CPU after installing certain Windows updates, including KB5029351 (Windows 11 22H2), KB5029332 (Windows 11 22H1), and KB5029331 (Windows 10 22H2).

To resolve the issue, MSI stated that the upcoming BIOS update will include an update on the Intel CPU uCode, preventing any further occurrences of the “UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR” error. The update will apply to both 13th-generation CPUs and newer ones.

Users can download the necessary BIOS updates from MSI’s official website, with all releases expected to be available by the end of September. The company also provides guidance on how to use the M-FLASH tool to update the motherboard firmware through a video tutorial.

This announcement comes after Microsoft attributed the blue screen issues experienced by its customers to OEM vendors. Microsoft acknowledged the issue two weeks after releasing the problematic preview updates, stating that affected systems include those running Windows 11 21H2/22H2 and Windows 10 22H2.

Microsoft further informed users that the faulty optional updates might automatically uninstall to allow Windows to start up properly. Additionally, the company temporarily halted the distribution of the affected updates to devices that may be susceptible to the issue.

In conclusion, MSI’s prompt release of BIOS updates addresses the BSoD issue plaguing Windows computers when specific updates are installed. Users can now update their motherboards’ firmware to resolve the issue and prevent any further problems.

Definitions:

– BIOS: Basic Input/Output System is firmware embedded in a computer’s motherboard that initializes hardware components and initiates the boot process.

– BSoD: Blue Screen of Death is an error screen displayed on Windows computers when the system encounters a critical error and cannot recover.

Sources:

– MSI

– Microsoft