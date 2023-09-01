Advocating for Digital Access: The Journey of Ms. Wheelchair Maryland

Chandra Smith, a 36-year-old resident of Maryland, is making her mark in the advocacy competition as Ms. Wheelchair Maryland. While initially hesitant about participating in a pageant-style event, she soon discovered that the Ms. Wheelchair America competition is not about external beauty, but rather the inner strength and resilience of the contestants.

Smith has faced her own share of hurdles. In 2021, while her mother battled a debilitating lung disease called sarcoidosis, Smith embarked on a seven-day water-only fast as a means of finding strength through her faith. Unfortunately, on the seventh day, she passed out and experienced multi-organ failure, leading to a life-threatening condition called sepsis. This ordeal resulted in the gradual loss of her limbs, a three-week coma, and a stroke that rendered her right hand unusable. Eventually, Smith underwent three amputations.

Despite these challenges, Smith has embraced her new reality and become a beacon of resilience. As a person with a disability, she has realized that physical barriers such as stairs and curbs are not the only obstacles she faces. The digital world, including websites that lack accessibility features, has proven to be inaccessible to her as well.

Smith’s experience with digital inaccessibility inspired her to become an advocate for change. Through her platform as Ms. Wheelchair Maryland, she hopes to influence policy and raise awareness about the importance of online accessibility for all individuals, regardless of their abilities. She believes that companies should be required to implement online accessibility measures and emphasizes the need for stronger policies in this area.

While Smith remains committed to her advocacy work, she is also enjoying the bonds she has formed with her fellow contestants, affectionately referring to them as her “wheelie sisters.” These relationships provide a unique support system, as they understand the challenges of navigating the world as women who use wheelchairs for mobility.

As Smith competes in the national Ms. Wheelchair America competition, she views it as just one step in her ongoing journey. Her outlook on life has been transformed, and she has discovered the concept of disability pride. She emphasizes that being brave becomes the only option when faced with adversity, and hopes to inspire others with her story of resilience and determination.

