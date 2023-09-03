Transitioning from Drobo to QNAP: A Review of the QNAP NAS System

In this article, I will share my experience transitioning from the now-defunct Drobo NAS system to the QNAP NAS system. After six months of continuous use, I can offer a comprehensive review of the QNAP system.

The initial setup of the QNAP boxes was relatively simple. I installed Seagate IronWolf 20TB hard drives and M2 SSD drives to enhance drive access speed. Though I encountered some obstacles during setup, the support team provided valuable assistance.

The most time-consuming part of the transition was transferring 1.5 million photos and other data from the Drobo NAS to the QNAP TVS-h874 NAS. This process took nearly two weeks to complete.

One issue I encountered after the data transfer was that the NAS was not indexed properly, causing difficulties in searching for folders on my Mac. Re-indexing the drive proved to be a challenge, taking an additional five days. However, intermittent indexing issues still persist.

Instead of using the QNAP NAS as my main working drive, I decided to switch to the 4TB Crucial x10 SSD drive for its superior speed and to avoid potential indexing problems.

Setting up remote synchronization between the primary QNAP TVS-h874 NAS and the offsite QNAP TS-832PX NAS was a smooth process. The QNAP support team assisted in connecting the two boxes and starting the synchronization. The local sync took several days, after which I transported the second box to my remote location. Configuring the remote sync settings was effortless with the help of the support team.

One of the standout features of the QNAP system is its user-friendly browser-based interface. The File Station application allows for easy file and folder management. Additionally, the QNAP NAS supports various applications, such as backup and remote access, which significantly enhance its functionality.

Overall, the transition from Drobo to QNAP has been a positive experience. While there have been some challenges along the way, the QNAP system offers improved performance, reliability, and data protection.