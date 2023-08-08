Newly Constructed Mansion in Brentwood Hits Market for Nearly $29.9 Million

A stunning new mansion located in Los Angeles’s prestigious Brentwood neighborhood has been listed for just under $29.9 million. Known as “Allure,” the luxurious home features a variety of amenities, including a pickleball court, a putting green, and even a candy station.

Designed by Ramtin “Ray” Nosrati, the developer and founder of Huntington Estates Properties, the 14,000-square-foot property is situated on a mountainside. To create over an acre of flat land, approximately 680 truckloads of dirt were removed during the construction process.

Inside the mansion, natural materials and a neutral color palette create an elegant and timeless ambiance. The home boasts wooden ceilings and walls, stone slabs in the kitchen and bathrooms, and a magnificent living wall suspended 30 feet above the main living area, showcasing four varieties of moss.

Featuring a total of seven bedrooms, the mansion is equipped with top-of-the-line features and amenities. Among them is a gourmet chef’s kitchen with a commercial-grade walk-in refrigerator, a bar and wine room, and a home theater with a Rolls Royce starlight ceiling, reminiscent of the exclusive automobile. Additional highlights include an office, a gym, and a sauna.

The primary wing of the mansion spans an impressive 3,000 square feet and includes a lounge, a two-sided fireplace, a luxurious European stone-clad bathroom, and dual closet changing rooms. One of the changing rooms leads to a walk-out balcony with a fire pit, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding grounds.

Outside, the property boasts a gated motor court with parking for up to 10 cars. It also features a regulation-sized pickleball court, an NBA-sized half-court, a putting green, a cabana with an outdoor kitchen, a 16-person sunken fire pit, a pool, and organic gardens. The mansion is completed with a rooftop deck providing panoramic views.

The listing is being handled by esteemed real estate agents including Sally Forster Jones and Nicole Plaxen from Sally Forster Jones Group at Compass, Santiago Arana of The Agency, Shauna Walters of Beverly Hills Estates, and Josh and Matt Altman of The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman.

Described as a culmination of luxury, creativity, and meticulous design, this masterpiece by Ray Nosrati presents a unique opportunity to own a prestigious property in one of LA’s most sought-after neighborhoods. According to records from PropertyShark, the underlying property was last sold in 2021 for $3.5 million.