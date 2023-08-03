The Upcoming Motorola Moto G54: A New Addition to the Budget-Friendly Lineup

Motorola is set to release a new addition to its budget-friendly Moto G series with the upcoming Moto G54. While the design of the phone remains familiar, it offers some notable improvements over its predecessor, the Moto G53.

The Moto G54 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and “FHD+” resolution, a significant upgrade over the HD+ display of the Moto G53. The phone is rumored to come with up to 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM, along with a 5,000mAh battery.

Details about the pricing of the Moto G54 are still unknown, but it is likely to fall within the budget-friendly range. In comparison, the Moto G53 5G is priced at €250 in Europe for a 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The Moto G54 is also expected to support 5G connectivity.

The camera setup of the Moto G54 is rumored to be similar to its predecessor, with a primary 50MP rear-facing camera and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, there will likely be a 16MP selfie camera. The phone will come in an expanded color palette, including Ballad Blue, Ambrosia, Coronet Blue, and Outer Space.

Although official US availability is uncertain, European buyers can expect an upgrade in screen resolution with the Moto G54. Other details, such as charging speeds, are still under wraps.

Keep an eye out for more information on the Moto G54 5G in the coming months, as it promises to be an interesting option for budget-conscious consumers in select markets.