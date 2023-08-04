Motorola Razr (2023): A Cheaper Foldable Phone with Limitations

Motorola’s Razr (also known as the Razr 40 in some regions) is a more budget-friendly foldable phone compared to its pricier counterpart, the Razr+. While the pricing and availability in the US are yet to be confirmed, it is priced at £800 in the UK. The Razr has a smaller external panel compared to the Razr+, and its screen is comparable to older foldable phones in terms of size and quality.

The Razr has a 1.5-inch external screen, which is smaller than both the original Samsung Z Flip and the Z Flip 3. This, combined with its limited functionality, makes it feel constrictive. The device has a 64-megapixel and 8-megapixel camera duo on its external panel and features an IP52 rating for water resistance.

In terms of design, the Razr has a tactile soft finish with a vegan, faux leather texture. It folds completely closed, with no visible gaps when viewed from the side. The smaller external screen offers basic phone functions such as calendar, weather forecasts, and notifications.

The Razr’s second screen is most useful for taking selfies using the exterior cameras. It offers features such as quick-launching the camera app, switching between lenses, and different modes. The main 2,640 x 1,080 screen has a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, which offers improved smoothness compared to older foldables.

The Razr is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip, which is a midrange processor. It may lag a little when performing demanding tasks but can handle them eventually. One notable feature of the Razr is its 4,200mAh battery, which lasts longer than the Razr+ and the previous Z Flip 4 models.

The device supports fast charging at 30W and includes a 5W wireless charging option. However, it does not support reverse charging. The software customization options are limited, offering only different clock fonts and colorways.

In terms of cameras, the Razr has a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 64-megapixel primary lens with optical image stabilization. However, the camera performance is not remarkable.

Overall, the Motorola Razr (2023) is a cheaper foldable phone with decent battery life and a unique design. However, it falls short in terms of screen size, external screen functionality, and camera performance compared to other foldable phones on the market.