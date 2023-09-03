Introducing the Motorola Moto G84: Price, Specs, and Availability

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone with impressive features, the Motorola Moto G84 5G is definitely worth considering. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the price, specs, availability, and more of this exciting device.

Motorola has recently announced the launch of the Moto G84 5G, the newest addition to its G series of smartphones. Priced at Rs. 19,999, this device promises to deliver a fantastic user experience.

One standout feature of the Moto G84 5G is its vibrant and eye-catching design. It is the first Moto G series device to feature the Pantone Color of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta. The vibrant shade of the smartphone makes a bold statement and truly electrifies the senses.

When it comes to the display, the Moto G84 5G doesn’t disappoint. It boasts an impressive 6.55″ POLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. With over a billion shades of film-quality colors, thanks to its 10-bit color depth and 100% DCI-P3 support, this display brings your entertainment to life.

In addition to its stunning design and display, the Moto G84 5G is equipped with powerful specifications. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, ensuring smooth performance even with demanding tasks. It also features a large battery capacity, providing long-lasting usage without the need for frequent charging.

As for availability, the Moto G84 5G is now available for purchase. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your current smartphone or searching for a great gift option, the Moto G84 5G is definitely worth considering.

