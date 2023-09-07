New Motorola Moto G54 Launched in India: Specs, Features, Price, and More

Motorola has recently unveiled its latest smartphone, the Moto G54, in India. This 5G device boasts impressive specifications and features, all at an affordable price point. Let’s take a closer look at what the new Motorola smartphone has to offer.

The Moto G54 comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display that offers an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 30 to 120Hz. This ensures a smooth and seamless viewing experience. The device also features two large stereo speakers, along with Dolby Atmos and Moto Spatial Sound technology, delivering high-quality audio for an immersive entertainment experience.

In terms of design, the smartphone showcases a sleek 3D Acrylic Glass (PMMA) finish. It is available in three attractive color options: Midnight Blue, Pearl Blue, and Mint Green. The device exudes a premium feel while still being budget-friendly.

Under the hood, the Moto G54 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 octa-core processor, paired with a whopping 12GB of RAM. This ensures smooth multitasking and lag-free performance. The smartphone also comes with a generous 256GB of internal storage, allowing users to store a vast amount of data, apps, and media files.

One of the standout features of the Moto G54 is its impressive 6000mAh battery, which is supported by a 33W TurboPower charger. This means that users can enjoy long hours of usage without worrying about running out of power. Additionally, the device offers two storage variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

In conclusion, the new Moto G54 from Motorola packs a punch with its powerful specifications, attractive design, and long-lasting battery. With its 5G capabilities, this smartphone is sure to appeal to tech-savvy consumers looking for a device that offers a top-notch user experience.