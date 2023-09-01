Moto G84 Officially Launched in India: Great Features at an Affordable Price

Motorola has officially launched the Moto G84 in India after teasing it on Flipkart last week. Despite its somewhat outdated Snapdragon 695 chipset with 5G support, the smartphone offers an impressive package at its price point.

The Moto G84 features a 6.55″ 10-bit OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 240 Hz touch sampling rate. Motorola promises a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. The front of the device sports a single punch-hole design housing a 16 MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

On the back of the phone, there are two cameras instead of the three found on the Moto G82. The main camera boasts a 50 MP 1/1.5” sensor with a 1.0µm pixel size and an f/1.88 lens. It also comes with Dual PDAF and OIS. Additionally, there is an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 118-degree field of view.

Both rear cameras support 4K video recording at 30 fps and offer Auto Night Vision for capturing better photos in low-light conditions. The Moto G84 also comes with Dolby Atmos support and Moto Spatial Sound for an immersive audio experience through its stereo speakers.

Running on Android 13, the Moto G84 is guaranteed to receive Android 14 and three years of security updates. It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging, and the adapter is included in the retail box. The device also includes Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and a dual SIM slot for two nano cards.

Motorola has partnered with Pantone to introduce the Moto G84 in vibrant colors such as Viva Magenta, which features a faux leather panel, and Marshmallow Blue, which utilizes vegan leather (in reality, it is a fancy PVC coating). For those who prefer a more understated design, there is also the Midnight Blue variant to choose from.

The Moto G84 is available with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage as the sole memory option. Priced at INR 19,999 ($245/€222), it will be available for purchase starting September 8 exclusively on Flipkart.

