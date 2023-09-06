Moto G54 5G: Motorola’s New Budget-Friendly 5G Smartphone

Motorola has recently introduced its latest addition to the Moto G-series lineup, the Moto G54 5G smartphone. Priced at Rs 15,999 in India, this device is specifically designed for budget-conscious customers who desire a powerful smartphone with 5G connectivity, excellent gaming capabilities, a long-lasting battery, fast charging, and a decent camera.

One notable feature of the Moto G54 is its use of the Mediatek Dimensity 7020 processor, which sets it apart from previous phones in the G-series and makes it a direct competitor to models like the Redmi 12 5G and Realme 11X 5G. The smartphone also offers impressive specifications, including up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 50-megapixel OIS-enabled camera, and a massive 6000mAh battery with 33W charging support.

In terms of pricing, the Moto G54 5G is available in two variants: 8GB RAM plus 128GB storage priced at Rs 15,999, and 12GB RAM plus 256GB storage priced at Rs 18,999. Customers can take advantage of bank or exchange offers to purchase the device at a lower price. Additionally, Motorola has partnered with Jio to provide benefits worth up to Rs 5,000, including cashback and partner coupons.

The Moto G54 is currently available for purchase in Midnight Blue, Pearl Blue, and Mint Green color options on Flipkart, one of India’s leading e-commerce platforms. The smartphone boasts a 6.5-inch LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. It also features HDR10 support and utilizes PANDA glass for display protection.

Running on the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, the Moto G54 ensures smooth performance with its octa-core CPU and IMG BXM-8-256 GPU. The device is powered by a 6000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. On the rear, it sports a 50-megapixel OIS main camera and an 8-megapixel camera for auto focus. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Similar to other Moto phones, the Moto G54 operates on a cleaner version of Android. It comes pre-loaded with software based on Android 13, with a promised update to Android 14 in the future. Last week, Motorola also launched the Moto G84 5G, featuring a Pantone color edition and priced at Rs 19,999.

In conclusion, the Moto G54 5G smartphone offers impressive specifications and features at a budget-friendly price. With its 5G connectivity, powerful performance, and long-lasting battery, it provides a solid option for customers on a budget who seek a reliable and feature-rich smartphone.

Definitions:

– 5G: Refers to the fifth generation of wireless technology, offering faster download and upload speeds, reduced latency, and enhanced network connectivity.

– Mediatek Dimensity 7020: A processor developed by Mediatek, offering powerful performance and efficiency for smartphones.

– OIS: Stands for Optical Image Stabilization, a technology that reduces blur and improves image quality by minimizing camera shake.

– HDR10: A high dynamic range (HDR) standard for video and display, providing improved brightness, contrast, and color accuracy.

– PANDA glass: Aluminosilicate glass similar to Gorilla Glass, designed to protect smartphone displays from scratches and impacts.

