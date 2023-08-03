Motorola G54: Leaked Images and Specs of the Budget Phone

Motorola has showcased its capabilities once again with its recent flagship device, the Motorola Edge+. Now, the focus shifts to the budget segment with leaked images of the upcoming Motorola G54 surfacing online.

The Motorola G series has been consistent in delivering reliable smartphones, although not always living up to high expectations. Last year, we saw the launch of the Motorola G53, which offered a low to mid-range experience. While the design and color options were basic, it performed well overall.

The leaked images of the Motorola G54 show a similar design to its predecessors. The body, screen, and camera arrays appear almost identical, but some improvements have been made.

Nicknamed “Cancun 5G,” the Motorola G54 will come equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB. Compared to its predecessor, which had half the RAM, these specs are promising for a budget device. The 6.5-inch display offers FHD+ quality with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is impressive for a lower-end phone.

Details about the processor used in the Motorola G54 are not yet known. The previous model featured a Snapdragon 480 Plus chipset, but there are rumors that this device might come with a MediaTek chip.

In terms of cameras, the Motorola G54 is expected to have a 50MP sensor with Quad Pixel technology, similar to the previous generation. It will also sport a 16MP selfie camera. Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery, which should easily last a day or more on a single charge. Fast charging support is also anticipated.

The Motorola G54 will be available in four color options: Ballad Blue, Ambrosia, Coronet Blue, and Outer Space. While these colors are pleasant, they may lack excitement given the expectations for phones in 2023 or 2024.

There is no information available yet on the release date of the next series of Motorola “G” phones. However, considering the recent launch of the latest batch earlier this year, it might be a while before we see the Motorola G54 hit the market.