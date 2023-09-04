Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Leaks Reveal Design and Price

Motorola is set to unveil its new smartphone, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, for the European market. Recently, leaks have given us a glimpse of the device’s design and pricing. Renowned tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has shared leaked images of the dark blue variant, adding to the previously revealed black and light blue color options.

According to the leaks, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo will be priced at 399 euros in Europe, making it slightly more expensive than its predecessor, the Edge 30 Neo, which had a launch price of 370 euros.

The leaked renders showcase the Edge 40 Neo in three enticing colors: Black Beauty, Soothing Sea, and Caneel Bay. Along with the color options, specifications of the forthcoming device have also surfaced.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is rumored to boast a 6.55-inch P-OLED screen with curved edges, offering an FHD+ resolution and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. In terms of photography, the smartphone is said to feature a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, coupled with a dual-camera setup on the rear. The primary camera is expected to have a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), while the secondary camera will offer a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Under the hood, the Edge 40 Neo will likely run on MyUX-based Android 13 and be powered by a rebranded version of the Dimensity 1050 chipset. It is also expected to come with a generous 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. To keep the device running all day, it will be equipped with a sizable 5,000mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging.

Other features of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo include an IP68-rated waterproof and dustproof construction, weighing approximately 170 grams. The leaked information suggests that the smartphone will be priced around £290 in the UK.

While Motorola fans await the official announcement, the leaks provide an exciting preview of what to expect from the Motorola Edge 40 Neo in terms of design, specifications, and pricing.

