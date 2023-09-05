Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Battery Specs and Fast Charging Rates Revealed

Motorola is set to release a new device from its popular Edge 40 series of smartphones, and the upcoming model is called the Edge 40 Neo. Before its official launch, the battery specifications and fast charging details of the Edge 40 Neo have been unveiled through a certification sighting.

The Moto Edge 40 Neo was spotted on the FCC certification database, where it was listed under the model number XT2307-1. According to the certification, the smartphone will be equipped with a large 5,000mAh battery pack, identified as the QM50 model. Additionally, it was revealed that the Edge 40 Neo will support fast charging at a rate of 68W.

While the FCC listing did not provide further information about the device, it did confirm that the Edge 40 Neo will feature 5G connectivity and NFC support. Based on the available details, the Edge 40 Neo will sport a 6.55-inch pOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a high refresh rate of 144Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Running on the Android 13 operating system with Motorola’s MyUX custom skin, the Edge 40 Neo is expected to have a 50-megapixel dual camera setup at the rear and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. It is also speculated that the device may offer IP68 water and dust resistance. The Edge 40 Neo will be available in multiple color options, including Black Beauty, Caneel Bay, and Soothing Sea.

With its impressive battery capacity and fast charging capabilities, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is poised to offer a seamless user experience for those seeking a reliable and high-performing smartphone.

Sources:

– FCC certification sighting

– Moto Edge 40 Neo battery and fast charging specifications reveal