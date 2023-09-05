Motorola Edge 40 Neo: FCC Certification Reveals Battery Capacity and Charging Speed

Motorola is rumored to be working on the Edge 40 Neo, a mid-range phone available in three Pantone colors. Recently, the device has received certification from the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) in the US, which has provided some additional information about its specifications.

The FCC certification has confirmed that the Motorola Edge 40 Neo will be equipped with a QM50 battery, which will have a capacity of 5,000 mAh. Additionally, the phone will support fast charging at a rate of 68W. This confirms that the mid-ranger will feature similar fast-charging capabilities as its predecessor, the Edge 30 Neo. However, the Edge 40 Neo will bring a significant improvement in terms of battery capacity, with a 25% increase compared to its predecessor.

In terms of other specifications, leaked information suggests that the phone will feature a 6.55-inch P-OLED display with a resolution of 1080p. Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by the Dimensity 1050 chipset, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Considering the pricing, reports suggest that the Motorola Edge 40 Neo will be priced at €399 in Europe, which is approximately $430. This price point positions the device as an attractive mid-range option for consumers.

Overall, the FCC certification has provided valuable insights into the battery capacity and charging speed of the upcoming Motorola Edge 40 Neo. With its improved battery capacity and fast charging capabilities, the phone aims to deliver a reliable and efficient user experience.