Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Fast Charging, Big Battery, and More

Motorola is preparing to launch its new device in the Edge 40 series, called the Motorola Edge 40 Neo. The smartphone has recently received FCC certification, revealing some key details about its specifications. The device is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging. It will also feature 5G and NFC support.

Although the FCC certification did not disclose any other specifications, previous leaks suggest that the Motorola Edge 40 Neo will sport a 6.55-inch pOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It might be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1050 SoC, offering up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is likely to run on Android 13 with the MyUX user interface.

In terms of cameras, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is expected to have a dual-camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera. It may also come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The rumored price for the device is €399 (approximately Rs 35,900), and it is expected to be available in Black Beauty, Caneel Bay, and Soothing Sea color options.

Motorola has not yet announced the official launch date for the Motorola Edge 40 Neo. As we await further information, it is likely that more details about the device will be revealed. The smartphone seems promising with its fast charging, big battery, and other impressive features.

