Moto G84 5G: Motorola’s Latest Budget Smartphone with Impressive Features

Motorola has recently unveiled the Moto G84 5G, the latest addition to its budget-focused Moto G-series. Priced under Rs 20,000, the phone is aimed at young customers, particularly college students, who are looking for a device with a good camera system, fast charging capabilities, and a trendy design.

One notable feature of the Moto G84 is its Pantone colour edition, making it the first smartphone in the G-series lineup to receive this treatment. Pantone is renowned for its expertise in colour matching and producing standards.

The phone boasts a 50-megapixel OIS-enabled camera, 256GB of storage, and support for 30W charging, with a 33W charger included in the box.

In India, the Moto G84 5G is available in a single storage option of 256GB with 12GB of RAM, priced at Rs 19,999. With bank or exchange offers, customers can reduce the price to Rs 18,999. Additionally, Motorola has partnered with Jio to offer benefits worth up to Rs 5,000 for customers who opt for the prepaid plan of Rs 399.

The Moto G84 5G comes in three color options: Viva Magenta, Marshmallow Blue, and Midnight Blue. The Viva Magenta and Marshmallow Blue variants feature a leather finish, while the Midnight Blue variant sports a glass-like PMMA material.

The phone boasts a 6.5-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1300 nits peak brightness. It supports DCI-P3 100% colors and features a display panel similar to the AMOLED panels found in other smartphones in this price range.

Under the hood, the Moto G84 is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. It features a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50-megapixel OIS camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Unlike many phones in this segment, there are no additional macro or depth cameras. However, the secondary camera can still capture macro photos. For selfies, the phone offers a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Software-wise, the Moto G84 runs on Android 13 out of the box and is expected to receive an upgrade to Android 14. However, Motorola has been known to be relatively slower than its competitors when it comes to releasing timely software updates. The phone also comes with pre-installed proprietary apps and features, including Moto Connect.

Another highlight of the Moto G84 is its Dolby Atmos speakers with Moto Spatial audio support, offering users a 3D sound experience.

Motorola will also be launching the Moto G54 5G in India next week, targeting customers on a tighter budget. This phone will compete with the Redmi 12 5G and Realme 11X 5G in the market.

