Moto G54 5G Launched in India: Features, Price, and Availability

The Moto G54 5G, the latest 5G smartphone from the Lenovo-owned brand, has been launched in India. This new addition to the Moto G-series lineup comes with several impressive features and a competitive price tag.

One of the standout features of the Moto G54 5G is its hole-punch display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. This ensures smooth scrolling and a more fluid user experience. The phone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Moto G54 5G boasts a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. This ensures high-quality photos and videos. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone is backed by a powerful 6,000mAh battery, which supports 33W TurboPower fast charging. With this feature, the battery can be charged from zero to 90 percent in just 66 minutes, providing users with extended usage without worrying about running out of power.

In terms of pricing, the Moto G54 5G comes in two variants. The base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs. 15,999, while the top-end model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs. 18,999. The phone will be available in Midnight Blue, Mint Green, and Pear Blue colors.

Interested buyers can purchase the Moto G54 5G starting from September 13 via Flipkart and select retail stores in India. There are also launch offers, including a Rs. 1,500 discount for ICICI bank credit card and EMI transactions, with EMI options starting at Rs. 668.

Overall, the Moto G54 5G offers an attractive package with its impressive features, competitive pricing, and the added advantage of 5G connectivity. It is set to be a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market.

Sources:

– Moto G54 5G, Gadgets 360, September 8, 2023

– Moto G54 5G launched in India, Indian Express, September 8, 2023