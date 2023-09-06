Moto G54 5G: Affordable Smartphone with Powerful Features

Motorola has expanded its G series lineup with the introduction of the Moto G54 5G. Following the recent launch of the Moto G84 5G in India, this new smartphone offers affordability along with impressive specifications. One of the standout features of the Moto G54 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, which is making its debut in India.

With a sleek design, the Moto G54 5G is available in Mint Green, Pearl Blue, and Midnight Blue color options. It features a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, offering up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Additionally, users have the option to expand storage by up to 1TB.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Moto G54 5G boasts a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and phase detection autofocus (PDAF). There is also a 3-in-1 8MP secondary camera that provides ultra-wide, macro, and depth sensor functionalities. For capturing selfies, the device is equipped with a 16MP front-facing camera. It offers various camera features such as Night Vision, portrait mode, Dual Capture, HDR, AR stickers, and Face Beauty.

The smartphone is powered by a generous 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It runs on near-stock Android 13 and is promised to receive updates to Android 14, along with three years of security updates. The Moto G54 5G features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and spatial sound support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Face Unlock for added convenience.

Connectivity options include support for 14 5G bands, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, and GPS.

The Moto G54 5G is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, and Rs 18,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It will be available for purchase starting September 13 through Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores. As an introductory offer, customers can avail of a discount of Rs 1,500 on the use of ICICI Bank cards, bringing the prices down to Rs 14,499 and Rs 17,499, respectively. Additionally, customers can also benefit from a trade-in offer of Rs 1,500 and enjoy Jio benefits worth Rs 5,000 when purchasing the Rs 399 prepaid plan.

In conclusion, the Moto G54 5G is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers great value for money with its powerful features and impressive specifications.