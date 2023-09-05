Apple Watch Now Compatible with Device Management System

A new feature in watchOS 10 is making the Apple Watch compatible with a device management system, allowing IT professionals to add the smartwatch to their organization’s fleet of managed devices. While the Apple Watch is primarily a consumer device, there are numerous reasons why companies might choose to deploy them in the workplace. For example, they can be used for noise detection in warehouses or for communication purposes in healthcare settings.

Mosyle, an Apple MDM and security provider, has released a beta version of its device management system that supports the onboarding of Apple Watches. This move reinforces the company’s commitment to giving customers prompt access to Apple’s innovations. Mosyle believes that when properly secured and managed, Apple devices can greatly benefit organizations in various sectors.

The support for watchOS management is currently available to all Mosyle Fuse and Mosyle OneK12 organizations that are testing the beta versions of iOS 17 and watchOS 10. Once the beta ends, Mosyle will continue to offer this feature free of charge to its customers. This means that customers will be able to enroll their Apple Watches in the device management system to enhance productivity while ensuring that the devices are adequately protected both in and out of the workplace.

The introduction of device management for watchOS could potentially pave the way for the Apple Watch to become a stand-alone device, untethered from the iPhone. This could open up new possibilities for the smartwatch in various settings, including the home, for children, and especially in the workplace. As Apple continues to lay the groundwork for expanded usage of the Apple Watch, it will be interesting to see how its capabilities evolve in the coming years.

