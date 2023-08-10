The Controversial Red Dead Redemption PS4 Port

The recent announcement of the Red Dead Redemption PS4 port has not been well received by fans. After months of speculation and rumors about a potential remake or remaster, the reveal of a simple port has left many disappointed. Priced at $50, it is not surprising that Rockstar is facing criticism, particularly after the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy controversy.

To gauge the community’s perspective on this issue, we conducted a poll asking readers if they intended to purchase Red Dead Redemption on PS4. The results are in, and they are not favorable. Out of over 4,400 votes, a staggering 50% indicated that there was “no chance” of them buying the game. Another 14% said that a purchase was “unlikely”, while 21% expressed a potential interest in purchasing it on sale in the future.

Only 4% of respondents stated that they would buy the game on day one, and 5% mentioned they might purchase it at some point. The remaining 6% said they might consider buying it if the game received significant updates post-release.

It is important to note that the readers of Push Square, where the poll was conducted, tend to lean towards the more dedicated and passionate PlayStation audience. Therefore, the brand recognition and fanbase might still contribute to the game’s overall sales.

Despite this, it is evident that many fans are deeply disappointed in the lack of content and features in what appears to be a stripped-down version of a beloved game.