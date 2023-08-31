How Improper Gaming Habits Can Lead to Cybersecurity Risks

Researchers from Norton have identified several common cybersecurity risks that gamers face while pursuing online glory. These risks include account takeover, identity theft, malware and viruses, swatting and doxing, spyware, data breaches, and DDoS attacks. Understanding these risks can help gamers protect themselves and their gaming experiences.

One common tactic used by cybercriminals is the creation of fake premium accounts. These accounts promise enhanced gameplay but are actually designed to steal users’ login credentials. Cybercriminals often mimic the style and identity of popular games to deceive users into sharing their username and password. To avoid falling victim to this scam, it is essential to only use premium services offered directly by the game provider and to use unique, complex passwords.

Another threat that gamers encounter is cheat code malware. Many players seek an advantage by using cheat codes, but when searching for them online, they are more likely to encounter malware instead. Cybercriminals take advantage of this demand to distribute malicious software. It is important to remember that playing the game as intended without cheating not only enhances the gaming experience but also reduces the risk of malware infections.

Cybercriminals also exploit popular platforms like YouTube to trick gamers into downloading malware. They create lure videos that promise gaming tips and tricks but actually redirect users to malware downloads. It is important to be cautious when prompted to disable or uninstall security software, as this can be a sign of a potential threat.

Based on data from 2022, certain games have been frequently targeted by cybercriminals. These games include Minecraft, Dota 2, DayZ, Grand Theft Auto, PUBG, Pokemon franchise, Call of Duty franchise, Counter Strike franchise, Fortnite, and World of Tanks. The popularity and profitability of these titles make them attractive targets for scammers.

In conclusion, proper gaming habits are crucial for maintaining cybersecurity. Gamers should be aware of the risks they may encounter and take steps to protect themselves and their gaming experiences. By following best practices, such as using legitimate premium services, avoiding cheat codes and downloading content from trusted sources, and maintaining strong passwords, gamers can reduce their vulnerability to cyber threats.

Sources:

– Norton researchers