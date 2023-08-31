The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale: A Dual Nature Supercar

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is not just any supercar – it embodies a duality that goes beyond its powertrain options. With the choice between a twin-turbocharged V6 engine and a fully electric powertrain, the 33 Stradale represents both the end of an era and the beginning of a new one for Alfa Romeo.

Larry Dominique, Alfa Romeo senior VP and head of North American operations, sheds light on the strategic thinking behind this unique offering. The intention was to create an iconic Alfa Romeo that pays homage to the classic 33 Stradale from the late 1960s while setting the stage for the company’s future. Despite the limited production run of just 33 vehicles, all were sold out prior to its August 30 debut.

According to Dominique, the decision to offer both powertrains was a deliberate move to showcase Alfa Romeo’s ability to deliver the essence of the brand, regardless of the drivetrain. He emphasizes that being an Alfa Romeo means embodying Italian heritage, sportiness, and the iconic Rosso color. The powertrain, whether combustion or electric, is secondary as long as the vehicle delivers on being an Alfa Romeo first.

While Alfa Romeo has yet to release specific numbers, Dominique reveals that the majority of buyers have chosen the V6 engine over the electric powertrain. However, the company is also developing a few electric variants. Production is set to commence on June 24, 2024, coinciding with the brand’s 114th anniversary.

Should more buyers opt for the electric option, they can expect a powertrain with over 750 horsepower, although details have not yet been revealed. On the other hand, those who prefer to close out the combustion era will enjoy a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine producing over 620 horsepower. Both variants are capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in under three seconds and achieving a top speed of over 200 mph.

Alfa Romeo’s 33 Stradale presents an exciting challenge for customers to decide between the last combustion-powered Alfa supercar or the first electric one. It represents a pivotal moment in the brand’s history, allowing enthusiasts to embark on a new chapter while still embracing the legacy that has made Alfa Romeo an icon in the automotive world.

