ByGabriel Botha

Sep 4, 2023
Mortal Kombat 11’s Single Player Challenge Mode: Invasions

Mortal Kombat 11, the latest installment in the iconic fighting game series, is set to introduce a new single player challenge mode called Invasions. This mode, described as a “giant interactive board game,” aims to cater to solo players who prefer to play against the AI.

Invasions features node-based missions that offer a substantial gameplay experience. The mode follows a seasonal service model, which means that new locations and missions will be constantly added, providing players with fresh content. The missions vary in difficulty and include different challenges, such as fights and treasure hunts.

During a demo session at Gamescom, one of the Invasions was set in Johnny Cage’s mansion, with players facing imp-like demons and other unwanted guests. The missions are structured in a branching grid format, with each node representing a challenge. Some nodes provide rewards, such as in-game currency or stat boosts, while others are purely focused on fights.

Although the mode promises to include modifiers to enhance the gameplay experience, the demo session showcased limited variety in this aspect. The lack of variety and repetition within the same location could potentially lead to boredom for players. However, Warner Bros. has mentioned the presence of RPG-like talismans, relics, and character loadouts, as well as a global progression system offering character skins and powers.

While Invasions has the potential to provide a captivating solo experience, it needs to offer more diversity and engaging content earlier on to keep players hooked throughout the six-week duration of each invasion. With further development and refinement, this mode could become a compelling addition for single player enthusiasts in the Mortal Kombat community.

Sources:

– Mortal Kombat 11 Single Player Challenge mode revealed: Invasions, by Alice Bell – Rock Paper Shotgun

– Mortal Kombat 11 Invasions Mode Impressions: A Dull But Promising Single-Player Supplement, by Matt Purslow – IGN

