Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-Order Beta Extended

NetherRealm has announced that the Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order beta test will be extended until 11pm UK time on Monday, August 21, 2023. Originally scheduled to end at 4pm UK / 8am PDT, the beta has been extended for an additional seven hours.

The beta test includes six playable characters: Johnny Cage, Kitana, Kenshi, Lei Mei, Sub-Zero, and Liu Kang. It is open to all players who have pre-ordered the game on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, regardless of the edition chosen. However, PC and Nintendo Switch players are not included in the beta at this time.

Participants in the beta will need a valid PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription to join. It is important to note that the beta does not provide access to the full game.

In other news, the full DLC roster for Mortal Kombat 1 has been revealed. The roster includes characters such as Ermac, Homelander, Omni Man, Peacemaker, Quan Chi, and Takeda. Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC when it releases on September 19th.