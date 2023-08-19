CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-Order Beta Extended

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 19, 2023
Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-Order Beta Extended

NetherRealm has announced that the Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order beta test will be extended until 11pm UK time on Monday, August 21, 2023. Originally scheduled to end at 4pm UK / 8am PDT, the beta has been extended for an additional seven hours.

The beta test includes six playable characters: Johnny Cage, Kitana, Kenshi, Lei Mei, Sub-Zero, and Liu Kang. It is open to all players who have pre-ordered the game on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, regardless of the edition chosen. However, PC and Nintendo Switch players are not included in the beta at this time.

Participants in the beta will need a valid PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription to join. It is important to note that the beta does not provide access to the full game.

In other news, the full DLC roster for Mortal Kombat 1 has been revealed. The roster includes characters such as Ermac, Homelander, Omni Man, Peacemaker, Quan Chi, and Takeda. Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC when it releases on September 19th.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Access Vehicle Controls and Climate with Apple Shortcuts

Aug 19, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Apple Settles Class Action Lawsuit Over iPhone Software Update Issues

Aug 19, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Ford Unveils Mustang GTD: A Supercar-Inspired Pony Car

Aug 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

Access Vehicle Controls and Climate with Apple Shortcuts

Aug 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Settles Class Action Lawsuit Over iPhone Software Update Issues

Aug 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The Best Moveset for Diancie in Pokemon Go

Aug 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Internet-Based Lawn Care Software: A Game Changer for Landscaping

Aug 19, 2023 0 Comments