Mortal Kombat 1 Introduces Reptile, Ashrah, and Havik

Another veteran Mortal Kombat character is joining Mortal Kombat 1. Reptile, the franchise’s original hidden boss character, will be making an appearance. Reptile, also known as Syzoth, has been a staple in the Mortal Kombat series, appearing in almost every game either as a playable character or in cameo form. In the reimagined Mortal Kombat 1 timeline, it is revealed that Reptile is unique among his Saurian people as he has the ability to shapeshift from his natural form into a human form. This allows him to utilize the strengths of both forms during combat, including spewing acidic goo.

In addition to Reptile, the reveal trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 showcases the return of Ashrah, a Netherrealm demon who has shed the evil from her soul and now has a nearly human appearance. Havik, a Chaosrealm sorcerer who finds pleasure in pain and is known for twisting and breaking his own body in battle, is also joining the game. Both Ashrah and Havik made their Mortal Kombat franchise debut in Mortal Kombat: Deception.

Alongside these new characters, Mortal Kombat 1 will also feature Sareena, a fiery demonic Netherrealm demon, as a new Kameo Fighter. The game will include previously confirmed Kameo Fighters Frost, Stryker, Cyrax, and Scorpion. Additionally, several assist characters have been confirmed including Sonya, Jax, Kano, Sektor, Sub-Zero, Khameleon, Goro, and Darrius.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to be released on September 19 and will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.