CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Jean-Claude Van Damme Makes His Debut in Mortal Kombat 1

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
Jean-Claude Van Damme Makes His Debut in Mortal Kombat 1

In a recent appearance on the YouTube show ‘Hot Ones’, Mortal Kombat series co-creator Ed Boon revealed the highly anticipated Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for the character Johnny Cage in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1. This is a significant moment for the series, as the creators had originally envisioned the game as a tribute to the famous martial artist and actor.

Boon explained that when they were developing the very first Mortal Kombat game, they reached out to Van Damme’s team to see if he would be interested in being the arcade game’s main character. Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful in their attempts to collaborate with him at the time. However, in a stroke of luck, they were able to secure Van Damme’s participation for Mortal Kombat 1, with him providing his voice for the character.

Fans of the series were ecstatic to get a first look at the Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing surprise at how great it looks. The reveal took place during the Hot Ones episode featuring Ed Boon, and can be seen at the 5:50 mark of the video.

This news comes shortly after the announcement that actress Megan Fox will be portraying the Outworld vampire Nitara in Mortal Kombat 1. With these exciting additions to the roster, anticipation for the game continues to build.

Sources:
– Image: First We Feast – Hot Ones (via YouTube) / NetherRealm Studios, Warner Bros.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Zoom Meets with Regulators to Raise Concerns about Microsoft’s Anti-Competitive Behavior

Sep 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Ed Boon Reveals Jean-Claude Van Damme Skin for Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 1

Sep 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

BMW Scraps Subscription Fee for Heated Car Seats

Sep 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

Zoom Meets with Regulators to Raise Concerns about Microsoft’s Anti-Competitive Behavior

Sep 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Aeolus: From Wind-Profiling Satellite to Space Debris

Sep 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Ed Boon Reveals Jean-Claude Van Damme Skin for Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 1

Sep 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The Impact of LED Retrofitting on Global Business Strategies

Sep 8, 2023 0 Comments