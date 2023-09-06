The Full Roster for Mortal Kombat 1 Leaked

A Reddit user has leaked the full roster for Mortal Kombat 1 two weeks prior to its official release. The user also provided the complete list of Kameos, which are support fighters in the game. Although the article refrains from revealing the roster to avoid spoilers, an image of the character select screen can be found on Reddit.

The same user also shared footage from the Switch version of the game and expressed concerns about performance issues. According to the user, the cutscenes suffer from screen tearing and stuttering, and there is noticeable lag during scenes with a lot of screen movement. They also mentioned an ongoing screen glitch that significantly affects the gameplay experience.

However, it is important to note that this is a pre-release version, and day-one patches are common in the gaming industry. The final version of the game may not have the same issues experienced by the Reddit user.

Mortal Kombat 1 is developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Games. The game is set to release on September 19, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Epic Games Store.

Players who pre-order the game will receive Shang Tsung as a playable character, while those who purchase the Premium Edition will gain early access five days before the official release. Additionally, six DLC characters will be introduced after the game’s launch.

Sources:

– Video Games Chronicle: Mortal Kombat 1

– Video Games Chronicle: NetherRealm Studios

– Video Games Chronicle: Warner Bros. Games

– Video Games Chronicle: PlayStation 5

– Video Games Chronicle: Xbox Series X/S

– Video Games Chronicle: Nintendo Switch

– Video Games Chronicle: PC

– Video Games Chronicle: Steam

– Video Games Chronicle: Epic Games Store