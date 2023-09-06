CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

The Full Roster for Mortal Kombat 1 Leaked

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 6, 2023
The Full Roster for Mortal Kombat 1 Leaked

A Reddit user has leaked the full roster for Mortal Kombat 1 two weeks prior to its official release. The user also provided the complete list of Kameos, which are support fighters in the game. Although the article refrains from revealing the roster to avoid spoilers, an image of the character select screen can be found on Reddit.

The same user also shared footage from the Switch version of the game and expressed concerns about performance issues. According to the user, the cutscenes suffer from screen tearing and stuttering, and there is noticeable lag during scenes with a lot of screen movement. They also mentioned an ongoing screen glitch that significantly affects the gameplay experience.

However, it is important to note that this is a pre-release version, and day-one patches are common in the gaming industry. The final version of the game may not have the same issues experienced by the Reddit user.

Mortal Kombat 1 is developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Games. The game is set to release on September 19, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Epic Games Store.

Players who pre-order the game will receive Shang Tsung as a playable character, while those who purchase the Premium Edition will gain early access five days before the official release. Additionally, six DLC characters will be introduced after the game’s launch.

Sources:
– Video Games Chronicle: Mortal Kombat 1
– Video Games Chronicle: NetherRealm Studios
– Video Games Chronicle: Warner Bros. Games
– Video Games Chronicle: PlayStation 5
– Video Games Chronicle: Xbox Series X/S
– Video Games Chronicle: Nintendo Switch
– Video Games Chronicle: PC
– Video Games Chronicle: Steam
– Video Games Chronicle: Epic Games Store

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

Apple Expresses Concerns Over EU Digital Markets Act

Sep 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Spotify Testing Paywall for Lyrics Behind Premium Subscription

Sep 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Cypher 007: The Classic Bond Experience Comes to Apple Arcade

Sep 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Technology

Apple Expresses Concerns Over EU Digital Markets Act

Sep 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Spotify Testing Paywall for Lyrics Behind Premium Subscription

Sep 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Cypher 007: The Classic Bond Experience Comes to Apple Arcade

Sep 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Dalarö House: A Tranquil Summer Escape

Sep 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments