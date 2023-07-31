Mortal Kombat 1 Reveals Returning Character Geras

The latest character reveal for Mortal Kombat 1 showcases the return of Geras, the time-controlling sand master who made his debut in Mortal Kombat 11. In the trailer, Geras is seen conversing with Liu Kang, the Thunder Fire God, and their exchange hints at some tension between the two. Geras questions Liu Kang’s attitude after he restarted history, suggesting that his vision of peace may already be compromised.

This inclusion of Geras in Mortal Kombat 1 not only confirms that the game is a sequel to Mortal Kombat 11, but also serves as a soft reboot. The trailer directly references the events of Mortal Kombat 11, establishing a continuity between the two games.

In terms of gameplay, Geras retains his signature hard-hitting, time-bending attacks from Mortal Kombat 11. He can create objects out of sand to crush his opponents and freeze them in time, allowing for multiple attacks before time resets. Additionally, fans of Mortal Kombat: Deception will be pleased to see Darrius making an appearance as a Kameo character.

One standout moment from the trailer is Liu Kang’s black hole Fatality, which fans are praising as the character’s best ever. Using his powers, Liu Kang creates a black hole and gradually pulls his unfortunate foe into it. This is Mortal Kombat’s interpretation of spaghettification, resulting in a gruesome finisher.

While the identity of an unnamed new character in Mortal Kombat 1 remains a mystery, Mortal Kombat development chief Ed Boon has been teasing fans on Twitter about this enigmatic addition. It is speculated that this character may have been created through a create-a-character feature.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release on September 19 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch. For more insights into Mortal Kombat 1, you can read our interview with series creator Ed Boon on why NetherRealm chose to prioritize the development of Mortal Kombat 1 rather than Injustice 3.