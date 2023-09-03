CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition Offers Early Playable Access

Sep 3, 2023
According to modder and reverse engineer Thethiny, players who purchase the Premium Edition of Mortal Kombat 1 will be able to play the game five days earlier. This information was discovered after an update to the game’s store listing on Steam, where it was confirmed that early access would start on September 14th. In addition to early access, players who opt for the Premium Edition will also receive the playable character Shang Tsung.

Furthermore, the store listing provided some insights into the game’s microtransactions. In-game currency called Dragon Krystals, with 1250 units included in the premium edition, can be used to purchase cosmetic features for fighters, such as skins, palettes, and gear. Other downloadable content available includes the Johnny Cage skin inspired by Jean-Claude Van Damme, along with various in-game currency bundles.

Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon has previously discussed the dilemma of balancing the violent nature of the game with the need to make it suitable for streaming. He emphasized the importance of allowing influencers and content creators to monetize their Mortal Kombat 1 content. However, he also acknowledged that stripping away violent elements from the game would compromise its identity and remove a significant layer of its appeal.

For players who do not purchase the Premium Edition, Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC starting from September 19th.

Definitions:
– Premium Edition: A special edition of a game that offers additional content or early access to players who purchase it.
– Microtransactions: Small transactions within a game that involve the purchase of virtual goods or currency using real money.
– DLC: Downloadable content, additional content that can be purchased and added to a game.
– In-game currency: Virtual currency used within a video game to purchase items or unlock features.

