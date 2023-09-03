Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition Offers Early Playable Access

According to modder and reverse engineer Thethiny, players who purchase the Premium Edition of Mortal Kombat 1 will be able to play the game five days earlier. This information was discovered after an update to the game’s store listing on Steam, where it was confirmed that early access would start on September 14th. In addition to early access, players who opt for the Premium Edition will also receive the playable character Shang Tsung.

Furthermore, the store listing provided some insights into the game’s microtransactions. In-game currency called Dragon Krystals, with 1250 units included in the premium edition, can be used to purchase cosmetic features for fighters, such as skins, palettes, and gear. Other downloadable content available includes the Johnny Cage skin inspired by Jean-Claude Van Damme, along with various in-game currency bundles.

Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon has previously discussed the dilemma of balancing the violent nature of the game with the need to make it suitable for streaming. He emphasized the importance of allowing influencers and content creators to monetize their Mortal Kombat 1 content. However, he also acknowledged that stripping away violent elements from the game would compromise its identity and remove a significant layer of its appeal.

For players who do not purchase the Premium Edition, Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC starting from September 19th.

Source: Thethiny, Steam, Xbox

