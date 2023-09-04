Mortal Kombat 1 Early Access Start Date and Time Announced for Pre-Orderers

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release in just over two weeks, but those who are willing to spend a little extra on the game will have the opportunity to play it even earlier. The exact start date and time for the early access period have been revealed for those who pre-order the game’s Premium or Kollector’s Editions.

Previously, it was known that the early access period would begin five days before the official release on September 14. Now, online retailers have added concrete times for the early access as well. The Premium and Kollector’s Edition versions of the game will be playable at 10 a.m. PDT / 12 p.m. CDT / 1 p.m. EDT on that Thursday. This early access will also be available for the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

In addition, the recent Steam store update suggests that PC players will have cross-platform play for the first time in the series, possibly even at launch. This is an exciting development for fans of the game on PC.

For those who choose to purchase the Premium Edition for $110 USD, instead of the standard $70, they will receive the base game, Kombat Pack 1, early access to new characters, and 1,250 Dragon Krystals, an in-game currency. The Kollector’s Edition, priced at $250, includes all the Premium contents along with a Liu Kang statue, an exclusive Liu Kang costume color, a steelbook case, and 2,700 Dragon Krystals.

The use of Dragon Krystals has also been clarified. Official descriptions state that they can be used to purchase cosmetic items such as skins, colors, gear, taunts, and Brutalities. This adds an additional layer of customization for players to enjoy.

Kombat Pack 1 for Mortal Kombat 1 will introduce several new playable characters, including Ermac, Quan Chi, Takeda, Omni-Man from Invincible, Homelander from The Boys, and Peacemaker from DC. Pre-ordering the game will also grant access to the character Shang Tsung.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be officially released on September 19 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC. As the launch date approaches, more details will become available. Stay tuned for further coverage of this highly anticipated game.

