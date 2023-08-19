The Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-Order Beta Brings Excitement to Fans

The Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order beta was recently released for Xbox and PS5 players, and it has already garnered a lot of attention. One character, in particular, has stolen the spotlight – Johnny Cage. Fans are loving his big celebrity energy, impressive combos, and unique sunglasses finishers.

Numerous posts on the Mortal Kombat subreddit showcase the excitement surrounding Johnny Cage. Players express their surprise and admiration for his abilities, calling him “top tier” and praising his quips, fatal moves, and phone gimmick. Some even mention that he is their favorite character since the original Mortal Kombat game, highlighting his fast-paced and pressure-inducing gameplay.

Johnny Cage, originally modeled after action hero Jean-Claude Van Damme, has been a fan favorite since the first Mortal Kombat game. His storyline includes being killed by Shao Khan’s forces, multiple revivals, and even starring in a movie titled “The Death of Johnny Cage.” In the rebooted Mortal Kombat 1 universe, Cage is recruited as a guardian with a sacred sword.

Alongside Johnny Cage, the pre-order beta also features other returning characters such as Kenshi, Kitana, Liu Kang, Sub-Zero, and the newly revealed Li Mei. Additionally, Kameo versions of Sony, Blade, Kano, and Jax are included.

Fans have wasted no time in experimenting with Johnny Cage, discovering new combos and enjoying his brutal fatalities. Noted fighting game player Sonicfox even found a 24-hit combo shortly after the beta release.

NetherRealm Studios has been steadily announcing new characters for Mortal Kombat 1, with a total of 24 characters available at launch and an additional six to be added via DLC, including Peacemaker and Homelander.

The Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order beta runs from August 18 to August 21 for those who pre-order the game. The full release is scheduled for September 14 on Xbox, PS5, Switch, and PC. Fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of this highly anticipated installment in the well-loved fighting game franchise.