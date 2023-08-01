Mortal Kombat 1 Unveils Outlandish and Gory Fatalities in Latest Trailer

The Mortal Kombat series is known for its increasingly brutal fatalities, and the latest trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 takes it to a whole new level. The game showcases fatalities that involve flying into space, creating black holes, and using them to annihilate opponents. The trailer also introduces Geras as a new character joining the roster.

One standout feature in Mortal Kombat 1 is Geras’ time-manipulating abilities. He can freeze enemies in place and even throw a foe at themselves across different timelines. As the “guardian of the hourglass,” Geras brings a unique twist to the game.

Mortal Kombat 1 takes place in a rebooted timeline, where Liu Kang has ascended to godhood and controls the all-powerful hourglass. This introduces a fresh storyline for players, especially those who may have lost track of the game’s dimension-hopping narrative in Mortal Kombat 11.

The game also introduces Kameo fighters, who join battles with assist moves. The trailer showcases ways in which players can interact with them, such as grabbing them by the legs and swinging them around.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release on September 19th on various platforms, including Steam, the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. In addition to the new fatalities and characters, the game’s DLC roster will include JK Simmons’ Omni-Man and the evil superhero Homelander.

As the series continues to push boundaries with its gory and outlandish fatalities, fans can look forward to a thrilling and action-packed experience in Mortal Kombat 1.