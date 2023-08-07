CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer Reveals Returning Characters

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 7, 2023
A new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 at Evo 2023 has unveiled the addition of three familiar characters to the game’s roster. Reptile, also known as Syzoth, will be joining the lineup. He has the ability to shapeshift between human and lizard forms and can turn invisible. Reptile originally appeared as a secret opponent in the 1992 game and became a playable character in its sequel.

Ashrah, an angelic demon in disguise, will also be returning. She first appeared in Mortal Kombat: Deception and wields a sword and bright energy that can scorch flesh.

Havik, a Cleric of Chaos, is another character making a comeback. He has a gruesome ability to rip off his own limbs and use them as weapons against opponents.

Additionally, Sareena from Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero will have a cameo appearance in the game. She is capable of transforming into a demon to assist in battle.

The new trailer provides a glimpse into the game’s story and promises plenty of blood, as expected from the Mortal Kombat franchise.

Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled for release on September 19th and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam, Epic).

The recently revealed DLC roster for the game includes Ermac, Homelander, Omni Man, Peacemaker, Quan Chi, and Takeda.

